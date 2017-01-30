Gonzaga moves to No. 1 for second time in school history - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Gonzaga moves to No. 1 for second time in school history

Posted: Updated:

Gonzaga, the last unbeaten team in Division I, moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll for the second time in school history.
    
The Zags (22-0) jumped up from third when Villanova and Kansas both were beaten in a week when seven of the top 10 lost.
    
Gonzaga received 46 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel Monday. The Zags were No. 1 for the last three weeks of the 2012-13 season.
    
Gonzaga is the fifth team to reach No. 1 this season joining Duke, Kentucky, Villanova and Baylor.
    
Baylor (20-1), one of the three top 10 teams to not lose, jumped from fifth to second. The Bears had six first-place votes and were one point ahead of Kansas (19-2), which dropped one place after losing at West Virginia before winning at Kentucky. The Jayhawks had nine first-place votes.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Gonzaga (46)    22-0    1594    3
    2. Baylor (6)    20-1    1504    5
    3. Kansas (9)    19-2    1503    2
    4. Villanova (4)    20-2    1479    1
    5. Arizona    20-2    1387    7
    6. Louisville    18-4    1237    13
    7. West Virginia    17-4    1101    18
    8. Kentucky    17-4    1083    4
    9. Virginia    16-4    1061    12
    10. Wisconsin    18-3    1058    15
    11. UCLA    19-3    993    8
    12. North Carolina    19-4    965    9
    13. Oregon    19-3    863    10
    14. Cincinnati    19-2    756    19
    15. Florida State    18-4    727    6
    16. Butler    18-4    717    11
    17. Maryland    19-2    518    22
    18. Saint Mary's    19-2    409    21
    19. South Carolina    17-4    384    23
    20. Notre Dame    17-5    363    14
    21. Duke    16-5    339    17
    22. Creighton    19-3    307    16
    23. Purdue    17-5    264    20
    24. Florida    16-5    213    25
    25. Northwestern    18-4    106    -    
Others receiving votes: SMU 69, Xavier 67, Southern Cal 29, Wichita State 8, Akron 5, Middle Tennessee 5, VCU 3, Illinois State 2, New Mexico State 2, Virginia Tech 2, Iowa State 1, Utah 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly