Renovations at shopping plaza aim to draw new businesses, shopping options

A plan is in the works to give you more shopping options in Mayfield, Kentucky. Right now only a few businesses are open in a shopping plaza on the south side of town, even though it thrived in the past.

"This used to be the hub. This used to be it, and it's not anymore, and it's sad," said Debbie Thompson, who grew up in the Mayfield area.

Thompson said she used go to the plaza all the time when it housed businesses like Grants and later Wal-Mart. Now, it's where the empty Gotham Fashion Outlet sits.

"Everything died, died ,died and died. There's nothing here for us," Thompson said.

Local developer Christopher Burnett bought the plaza in December. He's in the middle of a project to repave the parking lot, put in new lighting and give the store fronts a face lift to attract new businesses.

"We hope we can give it what it needs and make people come back, " Burnett said.

On top of upgrades to the shopping plaza, a new town center has opened across the street that has a Dollar Tree, Little Caesars, and will soon have a Panda Buffet.

"It gives more opportunities for people to have places to shop, and there will be more jobs," said Mayfield Planning and Community Development Director John Poole.

Poole said this recent growth is a good sign.

"It needs a face lift, and this would be phenomenal if we could get this going," Poole said.

It means more money coming into the area, with shoppers like Thompson to help.

"I'd spend my money here in a heartbeat, " she said.

Two new stores, a Family Video and Red Dot discount store recently opened. The empty building with the Thoroughbred Research Group sign is also being rented out. Poole said there's a proposal to turn that building into a tavern.

He said next month a city board will decide whether to approve that.

Burnett said she hopes it's finished by late spring. About $1 million in upgrades will be done on the property.