Quebec mosque attack suspect appears in court

Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting at a mosque in Canada.

Quebec mosque attack suspect Alexandre Bissonnette has made a brief court appearance at which he did not enter a plea.

Bissonnette appeared in a white prisoner jumpsuit. He stared at his feet and fidgeted during the hearing. He is charged with six counts of first degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in the shooting at a mosque late Sunday, which Canada's prime minister has called an act of terrorism.

His next court date is Feb. 21.

Quebec authorities have released the names of the six people killed in that shooting.

They have been identified as Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Khaled Belkacemi, 60; Aboubaker Thabti, 44; Azzeddine Soufiane, 57; and Ibrahima Barry, 39.