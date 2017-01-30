1/30 KHSAA basketball polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:



BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bowling Green (8) 20-2 166 1

2. Lou. Fern Creek (8) 22-2 161 2

3. Cov. Catholic (2) 19-4 133 3

4. Lou. Trinity - 21-3 125 4

5. Scott Co. - 17-5 103 6

6. Hopkinsville - 18-4 73 10

7. Lou. Ballard - 17-5 70 5

8. Cooper - 17-4 44 9

9. Christian Co. - 16-5 23 8

10. Campbell Co. - 20-2 22 7

Others receiving votes: South Laurel 17. Harlan County 10. North Hardin 9. Lexington Catholic 7. Pulaski Southwestern 6. Adair Co. 5. Apollo 5. John Hardin 4. Lex. Paul Dunbar 3. Johnson Central 2. Corbin 2.



GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Butler (17) 23-1 179 1

2. Lou. Male - 20-2 154 2

3. Mercer Co. - 18-6 130 3

4. Elizabethtown - 19-2 115 5

5. Lou. Sacred Heart - 17-5 91 8

6. Simon Kenton - 18-4 87 4

7. Murray - 17-4 35 6

8. Monroe Co. - 23-2 34 NR

(tie)Lou. DuPont Manual - 15-6 34 7

10. Henderson Co. - 17-3 31 9

Others receiving votes: Harlan County (1) 29. Bullitt East 28. Harlan 11. John Hardin 8. South Laurel 6. Leslie Co. 5. Mason Co. 4. Nelson Co. 2. Shelby Valley 2. Scott Co. 2. Paintsville 1. Holmes 1. Glasgow 1.



All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)