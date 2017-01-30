1/30 TSSAA girls basketball polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:



Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. Riverdale (12) 20-0 129 1

2. Bradley Central (1) 22-0 115 2

3. White Station 18-3 88 4

4. Oak Ridge 21-2 83 6

5. Bearden 19-1 71 3

6. Wilson Central 22-2 64 7

7. Morristown West 21-2 45 8

8. Daniel Boone 21-4 38 9

9. Stewarts Creek 18-4 35 5

10. Cumberland County 18-3 30 10

Others receiving 12 or more points:



Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. Jackson South Side (10) 17-0 126 1

2. Upperman (1) 22-3 113 2

3. McMinn Central (2) 20-3 94 3

4. Cheatham County 20-2 81 5

5. Westview 21-3 65 4

6. East Nashville 19-4 64 7

7. Westmoreland 19-2 58 8

8. Lewis County 22-2 43 10

9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 16-4 29 6

10. CPA 16-4 20 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.



Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. South Greene (10) 22-4 126 1

2. Pickett County (2) 21-1 116 3

3. Moore County (1) 19-2 93 5

4. Gleason 21-4 70 6

5. Greenfield 20-3 67 2

6. Dresden 18-5 57 4

7. Mitchell 21-3 52 T7

8. Meigs County 17-5 35 9

9. Huntland 21-4 32 10

10. Clarkrange 19-7 25 T7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 13.



Division II

Record Pts Prv

1. Father Ryan (13) 20-0 130 1

2. Brentwood Academy 17-4 109 2

3. Northpoint 18-2 93 T3

4. University-Jackson 21-2 88 T3

5. Ensworth 16-3 87 5

6. Harding Academy 20-3 64 6

7. Briarcrest 15-6 50 8

8. Davidson Academy 17-4 42 7

9. Baylor 9-8 21 9

10. Girls Prep 12-9 10 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.



---

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; WCMT, Martin.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

