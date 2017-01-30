1/30 TSSAA girls basketball polls - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

1/30 TSSAA girls basketball polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
    
Class AAA
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Riverdale (12)    20-0    129    1
    2. Bradley Central (1)    22-0    115    2
    3. White Station    18-3    88    4
    4. Oak Ridge    21-2    83    6
    5. Bearden    19-1    71    3
    6. Wilson Central    22-2    64    7
    7. Morristown West    21-2    45    8
    8. Daniel Boone    21-4    38    9
    9. Stewarts Creek    18-4    35    5
    10. Cumberland County    18-3    30    10    
Others receiving 12 or more points:
    
Class AA
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Jackson South Side (10)    17-0    126    1
    2. Upperman (1)    22-3    113    2
    3. McMinn Central (2)    20-3    94    3
    4. Cheatham County    20-2    81    5
    5. Westview    21-3    65    4
    6. East Nashville    19-4    64    7
    7. Westmoreland    19-2    58    8
    8. Lewis County    22-2    43    10
    9. Gatlinburg-Pittman    16-4    29    6
    10. CPA    16-4    20    9    
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
    
Class A
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. South Greene (10)    22-4    126    1
    2. Pickett County (2)    21-1    116    3
    3. Moore County (1)    19-2    93    5
    4. Gleason    21-4    70    6
    5. Greenfield    20-3    67    2
    6. Dresden    18-5    57    4
    7. Mitchell    21-3    52    T7
    8. Meigs County    17-5    35    9
    9. Huntland    21-4    32    10
    10. Clarkrange    19-7    25    T7    
Others receiving 12 or more points: Northview Academy 13.
    
Division II
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Father Ryan (13)    20-0    130    1
    2. Brentwood Academy    17-4    109    2
    3. Northpoint    18-2    93    T3
    4. University-Jackson    21-2    88    T3
    5. Ensworth    16-3    87    5
    6. Harding Academy    20-3    64    6
    7. Briarcrest    15-6    50    8
    8. Davidson Academy    17-4    42    7
    9. Baylor    9-8    21    9
    10. Girls Prep    12-9    10    10    
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
    
        ---    
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; Cookeville Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Tennessean (Nashville), Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune (Lewisburg); The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; WCMT, Martin.

