Trump replaces acting ICE director

Trump replaces acting ICE director

By Staff report
NBC News reports that President Donald Trump has replaced the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Monday, with no explanation.

Trump replaced Acting Attorney General Sally Yates earlier Monday night, after she announced she would not defend his immigration order. 

No such explanation has been given yet as to why Acting ICE Director Daniel Ragsdale was replaced. Thomas Homan, ICE's executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations since 2013, will take over in that position. 

