Man accused in Tennessee shooting arrested in Michigan

A man accused in a Friday shooting that injured 10 people at a National Guard Armory in Tennessee has been arrested, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

US marshals arrested 20-year-old Kyanedre Benson Monday night in Detroit Michigan without incident, the TBI says. Benson is accused of firing shots Friday night at the National Guard Armory in Brownsville, Tennessee, that wounded 10 people. The TBI says the shooting happened when a fight broke out during a party that the armory was being rented for.

Agents say Benson is being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan pending an extradition hearing.