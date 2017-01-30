Police search for vehicle, suspect in hit and run

Police say they want your help finding those responsible in a hit-and-run wreck in Carbondale, Illinois.

Carbondale police say a silver 2000 to 2004 model Fort Taurus with unknown Illinois registration was involved in the wreck, which happened early this month in the 400 block of West Oak Street in Carbondale. They say a man was reportedly driving the car.

If you have information about the vehicle, you can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.