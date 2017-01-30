Police search for vehicle, suspect in hit and run

Two men were arrested after state troopers found about 81 pounds of marijuana in Lyon County Wednesday morning. The drugs were found after troopers pulled over two cars they say were traveling together.More
35-year-old Brett Wheeler was charged with sexual solicitation of a 13 year old minor and criminal attempt to commit aggravated statutory rape.More
During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the state dropped four felony counts of first degree assault against Dalton Lampley. He still faces two other counts of assault.More
We're learning more Tuesday about details surrounding investigations into a Benton, Kentucky, funeral home and its owner.More
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a wanted person.More
