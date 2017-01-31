President Trump plans to announce Supreme Court pick

Tuesday night, President Donald Trump plans to announce his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.



Three federal appeals court judges are seen as the leading candidates.



Neil Gorsuch serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver; Thomas Hardiman works in Pittsburgh as a judge on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; and William Pryor sits as a judge on the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.



There has been a vacancy in the Supreme Court since early 2016.