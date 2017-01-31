Temporary recycling location closed in Paducah

The temporary recycling location at 920 Burnett Street in Paducah will be closed to the public on Tuesday.



People who want to recycle in the city will have to use the Freedom Waste Service recycling drop off point at 400 State Street.



The new recycling drop off point has been open since mid-December.



The new facility is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



There is no charge to drop off recyclables.



You can see the list of accepted recyclables by clicking here.