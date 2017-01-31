Six things to know - 1/31/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Today is the last day for enrollment through the Affordable Care Act. So far more than 11 million people have signed up for health insurance.



Insurance claims in east Tennessee following the deadly wildfires are nearing one billion dollars. The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is reporting more than 4,000 claims have been filed. The fires back in November across Sevier County killed 14 people.



Your safety message could be seen on overhead message signs on state highways in Tennessee. The State Department of Transportation is holding a contest again this year for a catch safety message. The contest runs through February 10.



A temporary recycling location in Paducah that has been open for the past year at 920 Burnett Street will be closed to the public today. Freedom Waste Service is now offering a new recycling drop point location at 400 State Street.



Police and protesters clashed during a protest against President Trump's immigration executive order overnight. The officers used pepper spray when the protesters refused to get out of the street and stop blocking traffic.



President Trump is expected to reveal his pick for the Supreme Court nomination tonight at 7:00 p.m. during his address to the nation. Before that, Trump is expected to sign an executive action on cybersecurity after meeting with cyber experts.