What the Tech: App to help keep your business cards organized

Every year when I get back from a huge convention I have a stack of business cards I can barely hold in one hand. I need to get them into my phone, but I don't want to spend a whole weekend copying everything.



There are several apps in iTunes and Google Play store and I've tried most of them. The one I've settled on is "Cam Card."



Using your phone's camera, frame up the business card, hold it steady, and take a picture. Cam Card sees the information on the card, scans it, and enters the contact information in a new contact entry in my phone's contact list or to my Gmail contacts. Or both!



It's able to read phone numbers and apply which one is for their office or mobile. It'll record their mailing address, email address, title and company.



Now, it isn't perfect. Letters imprinted on some business cards aren't easy to read and for those you'll need to check the app and make corrections.



Where this app shines is storing the scanned photo of the business card. When you look up a contact you've saved you can choose to look at the card rather than just the information.



Even if you have to go through each card and check to see if the app recorded the information accurately, it's still a lot faster than doing it all on your own, one card at a time. Leaving more time to do other things on your phone.