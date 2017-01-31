Murray police find Indiana man dead behind the wheel

UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open after a semi crash blocked traffic Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
Three people have died and one was injured in a single-car crash on Shiloh Road in Union County, Illinois, Wednesday, according to state police.More
One person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marshall County, Kentucky. Sheriff Kevin Byars tells us two cars got into an off-set, head-on collision on the eastbound lane of U.S. 68 near Salem Chapel Road, killing one of the drivers.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there is a two car crash between the 15 and 16 mile marker. This is just north of the KY 408 intersection.More
A Mayfield man was injured in a crash on KY Dam Road Monday morning.More
