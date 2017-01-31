Graves County deputies looking for man accused of attempting to murder his ex-wife

Graves County Sheriff's deputies were looking for a man accused of attempting to murder his ex-wife Tuesday morning. The man was arrested in Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon.



Deputies were called to the ex-wife's home in Graves County around 4 a.m. They say 48-year-old Brady Ray of Arlington broke into the house and assaulted his ex-wife with a blunt object in an attempt to kill her.



She and a child were able to escape out a bedroom window and run to a neighbor's house to get help.



Deputies say Ray chased the two down, but left the area when the neighbor helped. The ex-wife was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Deputies are looking for Ray. He is 5'10" and weighs 155 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen driving a 2011 red Ford Fusion with Kentucky license plate 841TKS. Ray is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.



Ray was arrested Tuesday afternoon. For more on the arrest, click here.