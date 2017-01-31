Bridge joint replacement to restrict traffic on Purchase Parkway

A portion of the Julian Caroll-Purchase Parkway in Marshall County is down to one lane.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says southbound traffic on the parkway will be down to one lane so that a joint can be replaced on the East Fork Clarks River Bridge.



This lane restriction is about a mile north of the KY 348 exit 43 Benton interchange.



All southbound traffic will be moved to the left hand lane. The work zone is expected to be in place until about 4:00 p.m.