Metropolis man charged with robbing convenience store twice

A Metropolis man was arrested and charged with robbing a convenience store twice.



Around 4:02 p.m. Monday, Metropolis police got a call of an armed robbery at the Speedy Mart located at 12th and Coburn Street. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had ran away on foot.



This was the second armed robbery to take place at the store in the last two days.



The first robbery happened Saturday evening. Surveillance video taken during the first robbery did not show the face of the suspect good enough to make a positive identification.



The video from the second robbery was good enough to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Anthony Williams of Metropolis.



About an hour after the second robbery, a Metropolis Ordinance officer saw Williams walking on North Avenue near 16th Street.



A police officer went to the area and found Williams at 16th and Market Street. When Williams saw the officer he ran away. Officers chase Williams through several backyards for about three blocks before catching him.



He was charged with two counts of armed robbery and taken to the Massac County Detention Center.