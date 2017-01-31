TN governor to detractors of gas tax hike: 'Show me the math'

A number of state and federal leaders who govern you have released statements on the American Health Care Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.More
Trump will sign the order as he marks the National Day of Prayer at the White House Thursday.More
The Senate's top Democrat says he'll vote against President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary over the disparaging comments the nominee has made about LGBT people and other groups of Americans.More
A legislative push to preserve the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in Tennessee law has prompted a visit to the state Capitol by Jim Obergefell, whose landmark U.S. Supreme Court case legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.More
Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will visit Chicago for a community meeting to discuss their planned library and museum.More
