Three arrested in connection to December pharmacy burglary

Three people were arrested Monday in connection to a pharmacy burglary in December.



The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says on December 15, Hanson Pharmacy in Hanson, Kentucky was burglarized.



The burglars broke the door and stole a significant amount of narcotics and other controlled substances.



After a one and a half month investigation, a detective was able to identify three suspects in the burglary.



On Monday, 41-year-old Kenneth Helms Jr, 41-year-old William Jackson, and 38-year-old Casey Burge were arrested.



All three are from Madisonville and they were all charged with burglary 3rd degree.