Man accused of trying to kill ex-wife in Graves County arrested in Nashville

The Graves County Sheriff's Department says a man accused of attempting to murder his ex-wife has been found and arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say 48-year-old Brady Ray of Arlington, Kentucky, has been found and arrested in the Nashville, Tennessee, area.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the ex-wife's home in Graves County around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Ray is accused of breaking into the house and assaulting her with a blunt object, trying to kill her.

Deputies said she and a child were able to escape through a bedroom window and run to a neighbor's house for help.

Deputies said Ray chased the two, but left the area when the neighbor helped. The ex-wife was taken to the hospital to treat injuries deputies say were not life threatening.