Illinois man in Iran files lawsuit against Trump travel ban

A Chicago man has filed a federal lawsuit asking a judge to declare President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration unconstitutional.



The Chicago Tribune reports that the man traveled to his native Iran to care for his sick mother. He filed the lawsuit seeking class-action status. Trump's order temporarily bans refugees and nearly all citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries including Iran.



The Iranian citizen filed the lawsuit under the pseudonym John Doe. He's asking for an emergency injunction barring the order from being enforced. A hearing is expected this week. The man lives in Chicago with his wife and three children. The lawsuit says he traveled to Iran earlier this month and was planning to return to Chicago in early February but a ticketing agency refused to issue him a ticket.