Illinois State Police warns against scam calls threatening arrest

Illinois State Police District 22 says scam callers are pretending to be the ISP in an attempt to get money from unsuspecting Illinoisans.

Troopers say the scam caller claims to be with ISP or "Illinois police," and either asks for a donation or tells the intended victim there is an arrest warrant for them and they need to send money. Troopers say if you get this scam call, your caller ID may say "Illinois Police" or "Illinois State Police" and the number may have a 618 area code, but scammers are able to change the number and name displayed for calls they make.

The law enforcement agency says it will never call to solicit money from you for any reason.

If you believe you have been a victim of a phone scam in Illinois, you can call 1-800-243-0607 to report it to the Illinois attorney general's office. For more information on phone scams from the attorney general website, click here. For information on phone scams from the Federal Trade Commission, click here.