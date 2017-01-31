Racers ready for a complete Belmont team

With an unbeaten 9-0 Ohio Valley Conference record the preseason favorite Belmont Bruins look every bit the team that can win its fourth regular season championship in the last five years.

And the reasons why include the Bruins having another strong three-point shooting team to go along with a career-season from the reigning player of the year Evan Bradds.

“He's made a living against every team in the country over his career,” Racers head coach Matt McMahon said. “They're No. 1 in the country in two-point percentage and obviously that’s in huge part due to Evan Bradds.”

"Me, Jalen (and) Brion, we can do a real good job on him,” Racers junior forward Terrell Miller said. “We just have to stay locked in on the scout (and) be focused in practice all week."

Added McMahon: “They make 11 1/2 3s a game at over 40 percent in league play so it puts you in some tough spots defensively.”

Defensively Belmont is much improved from a year ago ranking in the top half of almost every OVC defensive category.

“From watching them to me it's their best defensive team since the Ian Clark, Keron Johnson team several years ago,” McMahon said. “I think they’re much improved at that end of the floor.”

Since Belmont joined the OVC in 2012, the host team has won every matchup.

