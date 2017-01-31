Deputies say man shot while trying to steal truck

Sheriff's deputies say a man was shot while trying to steal a car in McCracken County on Tuesday.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a property owner on Ogden Landing Road made a vehicle theft complaint around 3:09 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say the property owner reported that a man got into the owner's Dodge pickup truck and crashed through a closed gate. The owner told deputies the alleged thief drove toward him, so the owner fired a handgun at the truck. The truck drove away.

Deputies found the truck at the intersection of Ogden Landing and Cairo Road, and they say the man surrendered without incident. He had been shot, and he was taken to Baptist Health Paducah with injuries deputies say did not appear to be life threatening.

Deputies say the alleged thief faces multiple charges in the case.

The sheriff's department says it is not releasing the names of anyone involved at this time, because the investigation is ongoing.