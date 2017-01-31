University of Kentucky study finds county animal shelters in Local 6 area need improvement

A University of Kentucky study suggests all the Kentucky county animal shelters in in the Local 6 area need improvement.

In fact, Trigg, Graves, and McCracken were the only three counties in our region that had fewer than three state shelter law violations.

The county shelters listed from our area as needing the most help are: Carlisle, Crittenden, Ballard, Fulton, and Caldwell.

The study does not highlight each shelter’s problems, but it mentions major problems noticed at a majority of the shelters. Those include lack of funding for staff and for animal care, pet overpopulation, insufficient shelter size, and an inconsistent workforce.

Local Six's Blake Stevens traveled to Caldwell County on Tuesday, where the news came as a complete shock to the judge executive and the animal control officer.

Dr. Stan Rogers, a local veterinarian who often cares for the shelter animals, acknowledged that their budget is tight. Often Rogers has to pay for procedures himself. He also commented on the command structure at the shelter. He suggests a board of directors to help split up the responsibility. “There's only one person that makes the decisions, and they get all the flack, or two people I should say. There's no board where decisions are made and people come back to,” Rogers said.

Caldwell County Judge Executive Ellen Dunning said she was shocked to learn her county made the list. She agrees that more money would help hire additional staff or maybe add space. In fact, she planned on adding quarantine space in the future.

The building is five years old, so she says it has no issues for the 18 dogs it houses when filled to capacity. Cats are not allowed, because the designated cat room is too small and runs the risks of spreading diseases quickly.

Tommy Pettit is the animal control officer at the animal shelter. He doesn’t have any formal education for caring for the animals but attends training regularly, according to Dunning. Pettit says he can’t think of anything that would improve the quality of the shelter. He, too, was surprised by UK’s findings. Pettit said he and two part-timers can care for the 18 capacity shelter just fine.

Irene Haile used to work under Pettit. She quit in six weeks because she didn’t like Pettit's management style. “What you need is a shelter manager and an ACO, because the ACO cannot do the job of both. He thinks he can, but it's impossible. That's why there is so many dogs in this place.”