Sheriff: neighbor saves Mayfield family from attempted murder

Brady Ray is in custody. He's accused of attempted murder. Police put a warrant out for him on Tuesday morning. Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says Ray was arrested that afternoon in Nashville.

Redmon says Ray broke into his ex-wife's home in Mayfield, Kentucky, grabbed a hammer and started beating her.

"Firm belief through our investigation that he went there with every intention of killing three people," says Redmon.

Ray's ex-wife, whose name is being withheld for privacy reasons, says Ray hit her with the hammer multiple times and punched her in the face. She says he stood on the bed, holding the hammer over her father, who can't walk, threatening to kill him.

The ex-wife says she grabbed her 9-year-old son, ran into another bedroom and locked the door. The two managed to escape out a window. She says they ran to a neighbor's house and knocked on the door, but Ray followed them. She says Ray grabbed her, pulling her off the porch and into the grass. By that time, she says, the neighbor had his gun out, and she began screaming "shoot him, shoot him." She says her neighbor held Ray at gunpoint, so he got in his car and left.

"We honestly believe if the neighbor had not come out, that most likely he would have killed her, possibly the child and also the father-in-law," says Redmon.

The ex-wife says she's pretty shaken up. She has a black eye, welts and bruises, but no broken bones. She says she had a domestic violence order out on Ray. He was not suppose to be within 500 feet of her family when he assaulted her.

Redmon hopes to have more information on Ray's extradition by Wednesday.