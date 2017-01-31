Semi driver killed in wreck on I-57 in Williamson County

Troopers in Illinois say the driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed on Interstate 57 southbound in Williamson County Tuesday night has died.

The wreck happened near milepost 51 of I-57 at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday when a semi left the right side of the roadway, traveled down a steep embankment and kit multiple trees. Troopers say the driver, a 65-year-old man from Obion, Tennessee, was found dead inside the truck.

As of a little after 10 p.m., troopers said the right lane of I-57 southbound is expected to be closed at the scene of the wreck for two more hours until the semi is removed.

Troopers say the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Lake of Egypt Fire and Ambulance, and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

The drivers name is being withheld, troopers say, until his family can be notified.