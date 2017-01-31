Semi driver killed in wreck on I-57 in Williamson County

At this time, transportation engineers do not expect any traffic problems on the US 51/US 60/US 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge or along US 51 South of Wickliffe due to floodwaters.More
At this time, transportation engineers do not expect any traffic problems on the US 51/US 60/US 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge or along US 51 South of Wickliffe due to floodwaters.More
The Missouri Department of Transportation has released its most recent list of state roads closed due to flooding in southeast Missouri.More
The Missouri Department of Transportation has released its most recent list of state roads closed due to flooding in southeast Missouri.More
Interstate 55 was blocked near Arnold, Missouri due to floodwaters from the Meramec River.More
Interstate 55 was blocked near Arnold, Missouri due to floodwaters from the Meramec River.More
The Missouri Department of Transportation sent out an updated list of roads closed by flooding in southeast Missouri.More
The Missouri Department of Transportation sent out an updated list of roads closed by flooding in southeast Missouri.More
Crews need the lane closures so that they can work on the bridge navigation lights.More
Crews need the lane closures so that they can work on the bridge navigation lights.More
A car crashed into the wall of a Paducah business Thursday afternoon, according to the Paducah Police Department.More
A car crashed into the wall of a Paducah business Thursday afternoon, according to the Paducah Police Department.More
One person was injured in a two-car wreck Thursday at the intersection of Bleich Road and Elmdale Road, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.More
One person was injured in a two-car wreck Thursday at the intersection of Bleich Road and Elmdale Road, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.More
Illinois State Police have released the names of the people who died in a single-crash crash in Union County, Illinois on Wednesday.More
Illinois State Police have released the names of the people who died in a single-crash crash in Union County, Illinois on Wednesday.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open after a semi crash blocked traffic Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open after a semi crash blocked traffic Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
One person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marshall County, Kentucky. Sheriff Kevin Byars tells us two cars got into an off-set, head-on collision on the eastbound lane of U.S. 68 near Salem Chapel Road, killing one of the drivers.More
One person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marshall County, Kentucky. Sheriff Kevin Byars tells us two cars got into an off-set, head-on collision on the eastbound lane of U.S. 68 near Salem Chapel Road, killing one of the drivers.More