Detective testifies during preliminary hearing for man charged in fatal wreck

We're learning more Tuesday about the events leading up to a crash that killed one woman. Robert Thomas is charged with murder and three counts of wanton endangerment in Paducah.

During a preliminary hearing in McCracken County court Tuesday, Detective Nathan Young testified to what he says Thomas's passenger, Andris Jackson, told him. Young says Jackson said he noticed something was wrong with Thomas in the van that day, and that he was yelling at Thomas to slow down.

"He said he wasn't listening to anything. He said he was trying to pull his leg off the accelerator, and it wasn't working. He looked at the speedometer at one point, and they were going 80 mph," Young said.

Police have said preliminary tests showed Thomas was driving at 80 mph before he crashed. Two children were in the back seat of Thomas' van when the wreck happened. They were checked and released from the hospital that night. The wreck claimed the life of 47-year-old Honey Hastings.

The results from toxicology tests performed on Thomas have not come back yet, as of Tuesday's preliminary hearing. Police have said Thomas admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana shortly before the wreck.

Thomas will be back in court on March 2.