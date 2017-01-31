When diets don't work: a look at weight loss surgery

Judge Shea Nickell had maintained a weight loss of 330 pounds since his gastric bypass in 2003. Nickell was 620 pounds at his highest

Sissy Wommack, who had gastric bypass 12 years ago, says she "knew she had to do it" because the weight kept piling on

Two-thirds of Americans are overweight or obese. One-third of Americans are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Dr. Stan Hahn, a bariatric surgeon at Baptist Health Paducah, says, for morbidly obese people “the only true long-term success is surgery. Diets end up failing 95 percent of the time.”

According to Hahn, it’s unrealistic for a morbidly obese person to lose a lot of weight and keep it off. “We know with experience with patients that are like that, they can lose weight on a diet. They usually can’t lose a lot of weight, but once they lose the weight they usually gain it back plus more,” he says.

In fact, the average weight loss that a morbidly obese person will keep off is 20 pounds.

A new study suggests that the sooner young obese people have surgery, the closer they get to a healthy weight.

To qualify for weight loss surgery, you have to have a certain body mass index, or weight to height ratio. Most programs require you to have a BMI of 40 to have surgery, or a BMI of 35 with a co-morbidity like diabetes, high blood pressure, or sleep apnea. Here is a full list of co-morbidities.

Today, 24 million people in the United States would qualify for surgery.

Bariatric surgery can resolve diabetes, high cholesterol, hyperlipidemia (an unusually high concentration of fats in the blood), and sleep apnea.

Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Shea Nickell had weight loss surgery in 2003. At his heaviest, he weighed 620 pounds. Nickell lost weight several times — more than 150 pounds at a time — but it always came back.

He says the weight caused him to develop diabetes and the worst case of sleep apnea his physician had seen. It also brought him emotional turmoil. “People judge you when you're morbidly obese. They think you're lazy, dimwitted, lethargic, and so what you find is you have to enter a room and win the room and over-achieve,” Nickell says.

It also made tasks some people take for granted difficult, like buying clothing. “For the normal sized person, you may not understand the blessing to be able to walk into any department store and buy a pair of pants off the rack. I was wearing 8X,” Nickell says.

Nickell says he tried conventional diets including Weight Watchers and Adkins. Eventually, he went through with gastric bypass, although his first wife actually passed away from complications with her surgery years before.

Nickell has kept off 330 pounds from his original weight. He says he now hovers between 290 and 300 pounds.

Sissy Wommack had gastric bypass surgery 12 years ago. She weighed 252 pounds when she had the procedure. She weighs 160 pounds today.

“I knew I had to have it done. I knew I had to. I knew that I just kept going up, getting fatter every day. There's no other way out for me. I had dieted. You lose 10 pounds, you gain 20 back,” she says.Like Nickell, Wommack tried Weight Watchers and Adkins before resorting to the surgery.

As a realtor, she says it’s easier to get around with less weight on her small frame. “I wanted to walk up the steps without it hurting and dreading it, because when you're hauling 252 pounds, it's a lot,” she says.

Wommack says she still struggles with food. She says she sometimes eats things she shouldn’t and either feels sick from the dumping syndrome —which happens if a bypass patient eats too much sugar — or she’ll have to purge food if she’s eaten too much. “Whether I'm happy or sad, I eat. When I'm eating breakfast, I want to know what we're going to eat for supper. Food is important to me.” Her new stomach size and the malabsorption at comes with bariatric surgery has allowed her to maintain a healthier weight for so long.

Each day, bypass patients take multivitamins, vitamin B12, calcium, iron. They cannot take NSAID pain relievers, such as aspirin or ibuprofen. They also can’t have carbonated drinks such as beer or coke. Nickell says it’s not easy. “I went from having a can of soda or a 2 litter jug in the morning and drinking, constantly, carbonated drinks to being completely cut off," he says. Many surgeons also recommend that surgery patients avoid sugar.

It can also take an emotional toll on a person. Many programs require a psychological evaluation prior to surgery. After surgery, doctors recommend getting more than two hours of exercise a week along with healthy eating. “The surgery itself is a high risk. There is even a risk of dying from the surgery, although the risk nowadays is fairly low,” Hahn says.

Baptist Health Paducah performed 79 surgeries last year. Already for 2017, there are 180 patients on the path to have the procedure. Baptist Health Paducah’s bariatric program coordinator, Beth Mueth, says their youngest patient was 21 and their oldest was 66. The average age was 45.

According to the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, having a procedure from a Center of Excellence lowers the risk of surgery complications. In our area, St. Francis in Cape Girardeau as well as New life Weight Loss Center in Herrin, Illinois, are Centers of Excellence. Baptist Health Paducah is working to obtain that title.

Baptist Health’s program is growing. In January, Hahn was added to their bariatric program. Hahn has practiced bariatrics since 1992. He’s completed more than 1,800 surgeries and says he’s never lost a patient.

Hahn says it’s a rewarding field. “When you see a patient lose a lot of weight and become successful, you just see a total change in their personality. It’s like a caterpillar becoming a butterfly. It’s just night and day," he says.

Dr. Anthony Davis with Baptist Health’s bariatric program says he thinks education is important for patients and their families. “Sometimes they think 'Oh, you’re doing something I can do. I can lose 10 or 15 pounds,' Well, these patients need to lose more than 10 or 15 pounds. They need to lose 60, 80, even 100-plus pounds. And just going to the gym is not enough,” Davis says. Patients sometimes face criticism that they’re doing it just for their looks. Davis says: “You don’t consider controlling your blood pressure as a cosmetic process, so you can’t consider weight loss surgery the same way.”

Click here to see the four bariatric surgery options offered today.