Teen girl and boy charged in armed robbery of Grand Rivers store

State police say two teens have been charged in an armed robbery at a clothing store in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The Pink Tractor women's clothing store was robbed around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Troopers say a masked female later identified as a 13-year-old girl fired a pistol into the ceiling of the store before opening the register and taking $90.

Investigators found the girl and a 14-year-old boy at a Grand Rivers home around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and arrested them. Troopers say the two robbed the store together.

The girl was charged with first degree robbery (complicity) and first degree wanton endangerment, both felony charges. The boy was also charged with felony first degree robbery (complicity). The two were jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

State police were assisted in the investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.