Paducah leaders devise 5 criteria for improvement projects

Paducah city leaders are working to figure out how to best spend your tax dollars to improve our area. For the first time, commissioners and department heads met Tuesday night to come up with a plan to prioritize improvement projects for the 2017-2018 budget.

Department heads and commissioners came up with five criteria for improvement projects: safety, property, plant and infrastructure, integrity, economic vitality, community development and recreation.

The projects that fall into those criteria best will get the highest priority when leaders choose where to spend money.

Each year, when deciding on a budget, the city comes up with a list of capital projects to work on. One example is work to stabilize the bank around Noble Park Lake. That's covered by this year's budget. Another is the ongoing improvements to the floodwall.



Paducah City Manager Jeff Pederson says this is the first year the city is using a strategy like this to rank projects.

"A better understanding of the needs of the projects and how projects impact the community is helpful when tough decisions are made about where to find the resources," Pederson said.

City leaders first started talking about coming up with this type of a strategy over the summer when looking at the results of a citizens survey. Over the last few months, an internal team has been researching how to best rank projects.

In February, staff members will meet to use the criteria on a list of potential capital projects. Then, the project rankings and funding options will be presented at a city commission pre-budget workshop.