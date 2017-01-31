Carbondale Islamic community voices concerns, support following travel ban

President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily suspending the U.S. refugee program and baring immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries is affecting Muslims around the world, including in Carbondale, Illinois.

At a meeting Tuesday night, local doctors, students and leaders voiced concerns they and people they see every day are dealing with. Aziz Sadiq said the ban feels very personal.

"It's affecting us personally when you pick out seven countries that's predominantly Muslim and put these sanctions on them or disallow them to come to this country," Sadiq said.

A professor at Southern Illinois University said some of his international students are from Iran, and they're concerned for their academic futures, unsure of what the ban means for their visas.

Some students are concerned for their safety. One said he'd received a threatening note.



"Some of the student foreign Muslims have been affected by different statements that are religiously biased and are not the core values of the country of America," Sadiq said.



Leaders are asking students to travel in pairs when possible, adjusting study habits to stay safe on campus. They're asking Muslim brothers to address their sisters in public if alone, making sure they're not being harassed or are in danger. Many at the meeting expressed concerns that the reactions from the ban could stretch beyond the immigration visas, with unfair stereotyping of Muslim community members.

"So, this is serious, not just affecting the brothers who have the visa aspects, but us here in America," Sadiq said. He said in Islam, they strive to promote justice through peace and kindness in the community.

During the meeting, they arranged to hold a demonstration and a rally Friday afternoon following prayers. Leaders said they'd been approached by many in the community wanting to join in and support them in any way possible.

Sadiq said all are welcome, but asks folks to leave any negative attitudes behind.

"Please come with peace, come with solidarity. We appreciate the concern that our community is having for the Muslim community," Sadiq said. He said they want to find a way through this time to bring the community together, instead of pulling it apart.

Leaders said Tuesday the demonstration is expected to begin after afternoon prayer at the Islamic Center in Carbondale, around 1:45 p.m.