1/31 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 31st.

BOYS :

Calloway County 53, Mayfield 51

Christian County 81, Franklin-Simpson 66

Fulton City 66, Community Christian 58

Hopkins Central 72, Caldwell County 58

Hopkinsville 69, Daviess County 54

Lyon County 58, Trigg County 51

Marshall County 54, Muhlenberg County 50

McCracken County 67, Hickman County 28

Murray 65, St. Mary 50

McKenzie 84, Gleason 28

Obion Central 67, Crockett County 57

Martin Westview 73, South Gibson 55

Union City 73, Greenfield 62

South Fulton 50, Trenton Peabody 39

GIRLS :

Calloway County 50, Mayfield 21

Fulton City 53, Community Christian 34

Graves County 65, Paducah Tilghman 27

Lyon County 42, Trigg County 26

McCracken County 68, Hickman County 39

Huntingdon 57, Dresden 51

Gleason 44, McKenzie 32

Crockett County 48, Obion Central 45

Martin Westview 46, South Gibson 29

Greenfield 51, Union City 44

Trenton Peabody 48, South Fulton 47