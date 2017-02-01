1/31 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 31st.
BOYS:
Calloway County 53, Mayfield 51
Christian County 81, Franklin-Simpson 66
Fulton City 66, Community Christian 58
Hopkins Central 72, Caldwell County 58
Hopkinsville 69, Daviess County 54
Lyon County 58, Trigg County 51
Marshall County 54, Muhlenberg County 50
McCracken County 67, Hickman County 28
Murray 65, St. Mary 50
McKenzie 84, Gleason 28
Obion Central 67, Crockett County 57
Martin Westview 73, South Gibson 55
Union City 73, Greenfield 62
South Fulton 50, Trenton Peabody 39
GIRLS:
Calloway County 50, Mayfield 21
Fulton City 53, Community Christian 34
Graves County 65, Paducah Tilghman 27
Lyon County 42, Trigg County 26
McCracken County 68, Hickman County 39
Huntingdon 57, Dresden 51
Gleason 44, McKenzie 32
Crockett County 48, Obion Central 45
Martin Westview 46, South Gibson 29
Greenfield 51, Union City 44
Trenton Peabody 48, South Fulton 47
