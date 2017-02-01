President Trump's secretary of state pick headed for Senate approval

The relationship between churches and politics could change. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that allows churches to endorse or oppose politicians without being punished.More
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton's plan to protect undocumented immigrants from what proponents consider federal harassment has won approval.
A number of state and federal leaders who govern you have released statements on the American Health Care Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.
Trump will sign the order as he marks the National Day of Prayer at the White House Thursday.
The Senate's top Democrat says he'll vote against President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary over the disparaging comments the nominee has made about LGBT people and other groups of Americans.
