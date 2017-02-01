Portion of road west of Wingo to be closed for about 2 days

A portion of a road in Hickman County will be closed for about two days so that work can be done on some cross drains.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 3061 will be closed between the 0 and 2 mile markers. This is between KY 944 and KY 58.



Crews will be doing concrete work on some recently replaced cross drains.



The road is expected to close around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday and reopen around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.



There will be no marked detour.