Portion of Hopkins County road closed for cross drain replacement

A portion of a road in Hopkins County will be closed for most of the day Wednesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 503/Coiltown Road will be closed to through traffic at mile point 7.4 so that a cross drain can be replaced.



This is between Joe Rogers Lane and US 41-Alternate at Nebo.



The road is expected to be closed from approximately 7:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



There will be no marked detour.



Local access will be maintained on each side of the closure point which is just north of the Joe Rogers Lane intersection.