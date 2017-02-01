Spring enrollment down at SIU Carbondale - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Spring enrollment down at SIU Carbondale


CARBONDALE, IL -

Spring enrollment is down at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell says about 14,600 students are enrolled for spring classes. That's about 1,200 fewer students from spring of last year.

Overall that is a decline of 7.40 percent, which is close to the fall enrollment decline of 7.55 percent.

