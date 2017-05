A building at a brewery in southern Illinois is a complete loss after a overnight fire.



The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a fire at Abbey Ridge Brewery around 12:45 a.m.



The brewery is located at 24 Brewster Valley in Pomona.



When deputies arrived, the building was fully engulfed. The building is considered a total loss.



No one was injured in a fire.



An investigation is ongoing.