Six things to know - 2/1/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Northeast Carbondale is being impacted by a water main break. Crews at at South Wall Street between East Grand Avenue and East Park Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.



SIU Carbondale will celebrate Black History Month with several events. It all begins with a feature presentation tonight at 5:00 p.m. It is happening at Morris Library's John C. Guyon Auditorium.



A fire destroyed a building at a brewery in Jackson County, Illinois. The sheriff's office says the fire destroyed a building at the Abbey Ridge Brewery. The fire started just before 1:00 a.m. No one was injured.



Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch today on Capitol Hill. Pence and Gorsuch will be joined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Gorsuch has been nominated to fill the seat left after the death of Antonin Scalia.



President Donald Trump's nomination of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state is headed toward Senate confirmation after several Democrats crossed party lines to back the former Exxon Mobil CEO. A vote is scheduled for today.



A section of Main Street will be closed today in Carterville, Illinois. Crews will be working between Marion Street and New Frontage Road on a storm sewer.