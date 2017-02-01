Workout Wednesdays at Barre Co. - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Workout Wednesdays at Barre Co.

Workout Wednesdays are back! Stefanie Martinez and Mychaela Bruner went to Barre Co. in Paducah to experience a new workout. Barre Co. is all about building a better you. It transforms your body by targeting all trouble spots.

The class is divided up into three segments:

Week 1 - Beginning of class
Week 2 - Middle of class
Week 3 - End of class

