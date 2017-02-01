Former U.S. Rep. Thomas Barlow passes away

A former Congressman that represented western Kentucky has passed away.



Former U.S. Representative Thomas Barlow died Tuesday night. He was 76-year-old.



Barlow served as a representative for Kentucky's 1st District for one term. He was a Democrat.



In 1992, Barlow ran against incumbent Democratic representative Carroll Hubbard and won. He served in the 103rd Congress from January 3, 1993 to January 3, 1995.



During his term he sponsored many bills that aimed to improve natural resources and education.



In 1994 he ran for re-election but was defeated by Republican Ed Whitfield.



Barlow ran for office three more times, but was defeated each time.



Barlow leaves behind his wife, Shirley, two children, and three step-children.



Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.