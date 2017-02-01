Commission due to recommend Illinois school funding fix

A group of lawmakers is set to present recommendations for how to make the way Illinois funds its schools more equitable.



Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner created the commission six months ago to address Illinois' growing spending gap between low- and high-poverty districts. They face a Wednesday deadline.



But whether their work will lead to a legislative fix for the long-standing problem remains unclear.



Overhauling Illinois' funding formula is politically fraught because bolstering poorer districts would shift money away from wealthier ones or cost the state significantly more money.



Republican state Sen. Jason Barickman says the commission has reached "broad-spread" agreement on key issues like determining how much money is needed to properly educate students.



Democratic Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill says there are other areas where they couldn't agree.