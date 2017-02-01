2017 National Signing Day

Below is a list of reported high school student-athletes signing National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, February 1st.
FOOTBALL:
Murray State
Trajon Bright (Mayfield)
D'Avian Phillips (Trigg County)
Austin Thomas (Dresden)
Levi Nesler (Graves County)
CJ Henagan (Hopkinsville)
Don Parker (Hopkinsville)
Jeremy Bumpus (Union City)
UT Martin
Hunter Watkins (Paducah Tilghman)
Dresser Winn (Dresden)
Dylan Yates (Dresden)
Southern Illinois
Lane Pegram (Massac County)
Max Edwards (Johnston City)
Devin Jones (Du Quoin)
Southeast Missouri State
Cash Jones (McCracken County)
Darian Woods (McCracken County)
Memphis
Tyce Daniel (McCracken County)
Purdue
Keyron Catlett (Christian County)
Kenneth Major (Christian County)
University of the Cumberlands
Nick Workman (Mayfield)
Kentucky Wesleyan
Caleb Adams (McCracken County)
Minnesota West Community College
Brandon Wilson (Trigg County)
Lindsey Wilson
Tristen Prange (Marshall County)
Lucas Forsythe (Marshall County)
Cameron Thurman (Marshall County)
Quamea Jones (McCracken County)
Andrew Pajor (Murray)
Georgetown
Dalton Ferrell (Paducah Tilghman)
Campbellsville
Howard Smith (Paducah Tilghman)
Cumberland
Derek Gray (Union City)
Arkansas Tech
Tucker Kennedy (Union City)
Centre
Lazzarus Scribner (Union City)
SOCCER:
Murray State
Kayla Travis (Marshall County)
Reagan Pittenger (Calloway County)
University of Montevallo
Allye Darnell (Graves County)
Centre
Skylar Hargrove (Graves County)
Kentucky Wesleyan
Troy Alexander (Trigg County)
