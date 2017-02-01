2017 National Signing Day

Below is a list of reported high school student-athletes signing National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, February 1st.

FOOTBALL :

Murray State

Trajon Bright (Mayfield)

D'Avian Phillips (Trigg County)

Austin Thomas (Dresden)

Levi Nesler (Graves County)

CJ Henagan (Hopkinsville)

Don Parker (Hopkinsville)

Jeremy Bumpus (Union City)

UT Martin

Hunter Watkins (Paducah Tilghman)

Dresser Winn (Dresden)

Dylan Yates (Dresden)

Southern Illinois

Lane Pegram (Massac County)

Max Edwards (Johnston City)

Devin Jones (Du Quoin)

Southeast Missouri State

Cash Jones (McCracken County)

Darian Woods (McCracken County)

Memphis

Tyce Daniel (McCracken County)

Purdue

Keyron Catlett (Christian County)

Kenneth Major (Christian County)

University of the Cumberlands

Nick Workman (Mayfield)

Kentucky Wesleyan

Caleb Adams (McCracken County)

Minnesota West Community College

Brandon Wilson (Trigg County)

Lindsey Wilson

Tristen Prange (Marshall County)

Lucas Forsythe (Marshall County)

Cameron Thurman (Marshall County)

Quamea Jones (McCracken County)

Andrew Pajor (Murray)

Georgetown

Dalton Ferrell (Paducah Tilghman)

Campbellsville

Howard Smith (Paducah Tilghman)

Cumberland

Derek Gray (Union City)

Arkansas Tech

Tucker Kennedy (Union City)

Centre

Lazzarus Scribner (Union City)

SOCCER :

Murray State

Kayla Travis (Marshall County)

Reagan Pittenger (Calloway County)

University of Montevallo

Allye Darnell (Graves County)

Centre

Skylar Hargrove (Graves County)

Kentucky Wesleyan

Troy Alexander (Trigg County)