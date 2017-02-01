Two Hardin, KY roads blocked due to crash at intersection

Two roads are blocked in Hardin, Kentucky due to a crash at a four-way stop.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a two-vehicle crash took out several power lines at the intersection of KY 402 and KY 1824.

The crash has blocked KY 402 to the west of the four-way stop between the KY 1824 intersection and US 641. It has also blocked KY 1824 north of the four-way stop between Hardin and Benton.

Deputies say 50-year-old Tracy Scarborough of Dexter was driving southbound on KY 1824, and 42-year-old Tina Mitchuson age 42 of Hardin was driving northbound. They say Scarborough topped a hill crest and was in the oncoming lane, and Mitchuson pulled to the side of the road to allow Scarborough's vehicle by. But, Scarborough's vehicle hit Mitchuson's in the driver’s door.

Scarborough vehicle then hit a mailbox, a utility pole, and a sign before stopping, deputies say. Scarborough, Mitchuson, and a passenger, Bradford Ray of Murray, were all taken by EMS responders to Marshall County Hospital.



Cars may self-detour via Hardin-Wadesboro Road that connects KY 1824 and US 641 just south of Hardin. Trucks should follow an approved state route.



As of a little after 3 p.m., deputies say the road is expected to be closed for at least two more hours.



A representative with West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation says the crash initially knocked power out to about 1,050 members. They have gotten that down to just 47 members now without powers.



Crews will be working into the late afternoon to fix the broken power lines.