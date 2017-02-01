Two Hardin, KY roads blocked due to crash at intersection

A section of Kentucky 1438 in McCracken County will be down to one lane starting Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
A section of Kentucky 1438 in McCracken County will be down to one lane starting Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a tree brought down a fiber optic line on KY 877 between the 1 and 2 mile marker.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a tree brought down a fiber optic line on KY 877 between the 1 and 2 mile marker.More
Several roads are closed or down to one lane in the Local 6 area due to floodwaters.More
Several roads are closed or down to one lane in the Local 6 area due to floodwaters.More
At this time, transportation engineers do not expect any traffic problems on the US 51/US 60/US 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge or along US 51 South of Wickliffe due to floodwaters.More
At this time, transportation engineers do not expect any traffic problems on the US 51/US 60/US 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge or along US 51 South of Wickliffe due to floodwaters.More
The Missouri Department of Transportation has released its most recent list of state roads closed due to flooding in southeast Missouri.More
The Missouri Department of Transportation has released its most recent list of state roads closed due to flooding in southeast Missouri.More
The car the woman was driving had been stolen out of Marshall County earlier in the week.More
The car the woman was driving had been stolen out of Marshall County earlier in the week.More
A car crashed into the wall of a Paducah business Thursday afternoon, according to the Paducah Police Department.More
A car crashed into the wall of a Paducah business Thursday afternoon, according to the Paducah Police Department.More
One person was injured in a two-car wreck Thursday at the intersection of Bleich Road and Elmdale Road, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.More
One person was injured in a two-car wreck Thursday at the intersection of Bleich Road and Elmdale Road, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.More
Illinois State Police have released the names of the people who died in a single-crash crash in Union County, Illinois on Wednesday.More
Illinois State Police have released the names of the people who died in a single-crash crash in Union County, Illinois on Wednesday.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open after a semi crash blocked traffic Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open after a semi crash blocked traffic Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More