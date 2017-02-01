McCracken County Humane Society sees high ratings, fewer euthanasias

The McCracken Co. Humane Society spays or neuters every animal before it leaves the shelter.

Dogs in the front kennels at the McCracken County Humane Society are ready for adoption.

A University of Kentucky study lists the McCracken County Humane Society as one of the best in the state. McCracken County Humane Society Executive Director Terry Vannerson said she's been working to make her animal shelter one of the best in the state since she started there.

The study looked into how the shelters followed laws and if they received enough funding to be "adequate".

"Five years ago, we would've been on the bad list," said Vannerson. She said she knows there are still areas to improve, and she has already started some projects.

Vannerson said 812 animals were adopted out of the humane society last year, and 57 were euthanized. With 1,080 intakes, that brings their euthanasia rate to 5 percent.

"According to ASPCA and Humane Society, any shelter under 10 percent euthanasia is a no-kill shelter," explained Vannerson.

She said sometimes euthanasia is necessary, but the McCracken County Humane Society considers many factors, including whether the animal has a good temperament to be adopted, if the animal needs expensive medical treatment, and if the animal is suffering.

The McCracken County Humane Society receives $217,500 a year from the county based on a contract that was signed last year. That money ultimately comes from the taxpayer.