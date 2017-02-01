Grand Rivers stores amp up security after armed robbery

We have new details Wednesday in the case of two teens charged with armed robbery in Grand Rivers.

Troopers responded to the Pink Tractor on Tuesday, where a robbery was reported. They arrested a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy at a Grand Rivers home later in the day. Troopers say the girl fired a gun into the ceiling before stealing around 90 dollars.

The Kentucky State Police has charged an adult in the case on an unrelated drug charge. Kentucky State Police say they are not releasing their identity, because that could identify the teens.

The teens are due in court Thursday.

There's a chance the two could be charged as adults, but when it comes to juvenile cases there's an important word to remember: discretion. It's a judge's decision whether to send the case to adult court. According to one local attorney David Bundrick, juvenile court is designed to rehabilitate young people. He says it also depends on what a minor is charged with and whether a gun was used in that particular incident.

“Prosecutors and judges don't have to send it to adult court," Bundrick says. "They have a choice, and in the particular case of a 13 year old, it is very difficult for someone to be sent to adult court, perhaps impossible."

If the two are charged as adults, those charges could follow them past the age of 18. That won't be the case if they're tried as juveniles. Regardless of how the case progresses, local store managers tell me they're more vigilant with their store security policies now.

Few heard or saw the shots fired at the Pink Tractor Tuesday, but that doesn't mean what happened here didn't reverberate throughout the community.

Staff at the Pink tractor didn't want to speak to me Wednesday, saying no comment. The store was not open Wednesday either, but I was not told why.

Village Market manager Greg Greene says a robbery like that — especially when the accused are so young — isn't something any manager expects.

“Most time you don't think anything about it but because of what happened you looked around and were more cautious," Greene says.

Greene says last night they were even more diligent about following their security procedures, although he was cautious about admitting what those procedures were. “In this day and age, you can't take anything for granted, or you never know what might happen, so you have to be really careful," he says.

Greene says he doesn't want employees in his shop living in fear, but an incident like that makes a manager think about security.

Juvenile court records are not open to the public. Neither are court appearances there.