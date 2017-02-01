Local brewery destroyed by fire

Two families in our area watched years of hard work burn to the ground Wednesday morning. The Abbey Ridge Brewery and Tap Room caught fire in Pomona, Illinois.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the call came at 12:45 a.m. The Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office is still working to find out what caused the fire.

We learned Wednesday that the owners plan to move forward.

Madison Shanahan is the daughter of one of the brewery's two owners. She says the brewery was a big, happy place for families. It's patio and 17 homemade beers weren’t the only thing that kept people coming. "We have the best pretzel in southern Illinois,” she says.

The owners, the Royster and Addison families, planned to expand. The building held 54 people, but they owners had already started to add on to it because of its growing popularity. “We definitely grew faster than we were expecting, all word of mouth. The community really has a lot to do with how we grew.”

The families tell us they do plan to rebuild, and they are insured.

Shanahan says they’re devastated. “When you put so much effort into a place, you don't believe that something like this could happen. It takes a lot out of you,” she says.

No one was inside the building when it caught fire.

The fire is bringing local businesses together to help. St. Nicholas Brewery, Big Muddy Brewing and Brews Brothers Taproom are each donating $1 per pint of beer sold this weekend to the Abbey Ridge Brewery and Tap Room owners. Pats BBQ is donating $1 per plate sold.