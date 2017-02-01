Paducah Public schools awarded $3.8M for innovation hub project

Paducah Public Schools has been awarded a $3.8 million grant it applied for to fund a learning and career center for students and other members of the community.

The school system applied for the grant to help fund an innovation hub that it plans to build on the site of the Paducah Area Technology Center. As we reported earlier this month, local leaders said the hub will provide hands-on learning opportunities in technology, skilled work, medicine, the arts and other areas of study. The entire project is estimated to cost about $16 million, and in our previous reporting, the school system said it plans to try to pay for the rest of the project through school bonds.

The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet announced Wednesday that Paducah Public Schools has been awarded that $3.8 million by the Work Ready Skills Advisory Committee.

In response to the announcement, PPS Superintendent Donald Shively said Wednesday: “We are excited that the state of Kentucky is committed to Paducah Public Schools' vision on how to prepare students for life in the 21st century. This is a $3.8-million investment toward building a better Paducah."

Shively also sent Local 6 the following statement:

PPS’s proposed Innovation Hub will be a fresh take on the traditional ATC and a collaborative space where students and community members alike can develop marketable industry skills and the “soft skills” employers say they value most: problem solving, teamwork, innovation and communication skills. Creating the Innovation Hub would allow us to hybridize our curriculum offerings to better meet our students’ needs. Our vision is to customize education for each and every child. How do you do that? Well, you need a very flexible space. We’re committed to this project because it’s what’s best for students. It’s what our students need to be successful in today’s economy, and it’s part of the larger vision of building a better Paducah. It’s great for our students, but also great for the community. So we’re committed to finding a way to get this done, to making this a reality.

PPS was not the only educational institution in the Local 6 area to be awarded funding by the Work Ready Skills Advisory Committee on Wednesday. West Kentucky Community and Technical College was awarded $3.04 million, and Caldwell County Schools was awarded $1.52 million.

We have included the full list of funding recipients and award amounts the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet announced below this story.

Allen County Career & Technical Center – $328,700

Barren County Board of Education – $6,840,000

Bluegrass Community & Technical College – Danville – $2,736,000

Bluegrass Community & Technical College – Leestown – $3,040,000

Boone County Schools – $6,840,000

Bowling Green High School – $77,520

Brighton Center, Inc. – $227,213

Caldwell County Schools – $1,520,000

Corbin Independent Schools – $382,149

Green County Board of Education – $1,520,000

Hazard Community & Technical College – $2,888,000

Jefferson Community & Technical College – $15,200,000

Jessamine County Schools – $760,000

KCEOC Community Action Partnership – $1,824,000

KY Tech – Warren County Area Technology Center – $557,726

Lee County Area Technology Center – $30,780

Martin County Area Technology Center – $2,736,000

MMRC Regional Industrial Development Authority / Maysville CTC – $1,140,000

Nelson County Area Technology Center – $64,526

Owensboro Community & Technical College – $2,858,244

Paducah Public Schools – $3,800,000

Shelby County Schools – $3,233,049

Somerset Community College – $3,800,000

Southcentral Community & Technical College – $179,000

West Kentucky Community & Technical College – $3,040,000