Coroner releases name of Obion, Tenn., semi driver killed in southern Illinois wreck

The Williamson County, Illinois, Coroner's Office has released the name of a semi driver from Obion, Tennessee, who was killed in a wreck on Interstate 57 Tuesday night.

Coroner Junior Burke says 65-year-old Daniel Mark Metzger was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m. on Tuesday. Burke says an autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday.

The wreck happened near milepost 51 of I-57 at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday, when the semi left the right side of the roadway, went down a steep embankment and hit multiple trees.

Burke says his office and state police are continuing to investigate the wreck.