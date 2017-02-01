Coroner releases name of Obion, Tenn., semi driver killed in sou - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Coroner releases name of Obion, Tenn., semi driver killed in southern Illinois wreck

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -

The Williamson County, Illinois, Coroner's Office has released the name of a semi driver from Obion, Tennessee, who was killed in a wreck on Interstate 57 Tuesday night. 

Coroner Junior Burke says 65-year-old Daniel Mark Metzger was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m. on Tuesday. Burke says an autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday. 

The wreck happened near milepost 51 of I-57 at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday, when the semi left the right side of the roadway, went down a steep embankment and hit multiple trees. 

Burke says his office and state police are continuing to investigate the wreck. 

