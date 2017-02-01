Sheriff's department releases new details in McCracken County shooting incident

Sheriff's deputies have released the names of a man who was shot while allegedly stealing a truck and the owner of the vehicle, who they say shot him.

The incident happened around 3:09 p.m. Tuesday on Ogden Landing Road. Deputies said the owner of the truck reported that the man drove in his direction when he fired at the vehicle. Deputies found the truck and the man a short distance away, and took the man to Baptist Health Paducah.

On Wednesday, deputies said the man — 26-year-old Benjamin Upchurch — was released from the hospital. He was then arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $500 (auto), criminal mischief second degree, first degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence on the third offense, and driving on a suspended license.

Deputies also releases the name of the property owner: 22-year-old Jeremiah Wooley.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says detectives are awaiting additional records they say will help them decide whether to make an additional arrest or press additional charges.

Detectives plan to present their investigation to a McCracken County grand jury on Feb. 28.