Owners of local Yemeni restaurant concerned by travel ban

A family running a Yemeni restaurant in Carbondale, Illinois, say they’ve grown concerned in the days following President Donald Trump’s executive order baring immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Yemen.

Abdullah and Mohammed Al-Emad, who run Aban’s Kitchen in downtown Carbondale, came to the U.S. from Yemen. They told me they came here to take part in the American dream and the freedoms and values that come with it. In the wake of the travel ban, they’re hoping people around the country and in Carbondale will stand up for what’s right.

Abdullah and Mohammed stay busy during the lunch rush at Aban’s Kitchen. The restaurant is popular spot for locals to grab lunch. The two immigrated to the U.S. years ago, and they say people here have been largely supportive. They say they were shocked at the president’s decision to ban those trying to come to the U.S. like they did.

Abdullah said when he first heard the news, he almost couldn't believe it. "I was like 'Oh, maybe I'm dreaming,' I had a bad dream, you know?" he said. He said he came here in 2008 to go to college. He decided to stay and make a life for himself and his family in the U.S. after a revolution tore much of his home country apart. He said people in the U.S. have, for the most part, been very welcoming and open, sharing in their values with him. He said it’s been hard to believe that a ban based on nationality or religious beliefs would happen in the U.S.

"I don't think this is what the United States stands for," said Mohammed. "I am surprised, and I don't think this represents the vast majority of Americans."

Mohammed said they’re concerned about the potential ramifications the ban could have for the Muslim and international communities, but also about what it may mean for the future.

"This could lead to, I think, the normalizing of this discrimination," Mohammed said.

Just outside their doors, they say they're seeing a lot of support from businesses and people in the community ready to step up and stand up in support of them.

"I have hugs, many hugs from them, you know. And they tell me 'We are supporting you,'" Abdullah said. He said that level of support and appreciation makes him happy and makes him feel safe again for his family.

"We are very delighted to have such a community. They are very supportive," Mohammed said. He said people have been calling, texting and stopping by the restaurant to let them know they care.

Seeing that support, he said they feel welcome here, and they hope others continue to stand up and welcome immigrants in their own communities.

"The principals and the values this country was built on will ultimately prevail,” Mohammed said. “People are not going to accept such actions, I think.”

Mohammed and Abdullah said they’re grateful for the overwhelming support they’ve seen from the Carbondale community for them and the international community in the area. They say they’re hopeful the strong American values they’ve come to know so well in this country can win out in the end.